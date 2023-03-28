Commissioner for ensuring discipline in free flour distribution process

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad Khan on Tuesday took notice of unpleasant incidents that occurred during the distribution of free flour at certain points and directed the authorities concerned to ensure the distribution process in well-disciplined manner.

The commissioner called an emergency meeting at his office in this regard which was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad, Deputy Commissioners of Tank and South Waziristan besides Assistant Commissioners through video link while Secretary to Commissioner Muhammad Adnan and his personal secretary Sajjad Baloch were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the unpleasant incidents that occurred in Darazinda and Kulachi Tehsils were reviewed in detail where the angry people tried to loot the flour and disorder was noticed at certain distribution points.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to take effective steps so that such incidents should be avoided in future and the deserving people may be provided with free flour from the government in a well-organized manner.

The commissioner said he would personally visit the distribution points of free flour and review the distribution process from Wednesday.

He said the steps were being taken to further improve the process of free flour distribution so that the poor and destitute could get the facility extended by the government in a dignified manner.

It was told that a total of 146,108 bags of 10 kg flour have been distributed in Daraban, Darazinda, Kulachi, Paroa and Paharpur tehsils so far.