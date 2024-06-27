Open Menu

Commissioner For Ensuring Foolproof Security Arrangements For Polio Teams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2024 | 06:11 PM

Commissioner Dera Zafarul Islam Khattak on Thursday the security arrangements for polio teams would be ensured across the division

He stated this while chairing a meeting held at his office regarding anti-polio campaign which was also attended by National EOC’s Dr Anwaar ul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad and other officers of Health departments while deputy commissioners of Tank, South Waziristan Upper and Lower attended the meeting through video link.

Speaking on this occasion, the commissioner said the security arrangements for the polio teams would be ensured across the division including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts.

The commissioner said administering anti-polio drops to each child up to five years of age was our collective responsibility.

He said the parents should also play their role to get their children administered anti-polio drops during each anti-polio campaign.

The administrative and security matters were discussed in the meeting, and it was decided to take several measures so that the anti-polio campaign could be carried out in a better way.

It was told that the polio teams would be paid their dues in time. Besides, the issues of police and administration were also discussed in the meeting and it was decided that these issues would be highlighted before the national and international meetings through donors.

The commissioner said the prevention of polio disease was a big challenge, adding, Pakistan would be make a polio-free country with the cooperation of security agencies, administration, parents and other responsible.

