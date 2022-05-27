UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Ensuring Govt Announced Rates In Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Commissioner for ensuring govt announced rates in markets

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday directed district administrations to take strict measures to ensure notified rates in markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday directed district administrations to take strict measures to ensure notified rates in markets.

He was chairing a meeting at his office on Friday to review the price control measures and revenue targets.

The commissioner said that every month the DCs of the districts reviewed the implementation of the old rates and also adjusted the prices keeping in view the new situation of commodities. He said that no negligence would be tolerated against complaint of sugar prices.

He directed all the price control magistrates to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens. Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind the bars, he added.

The Commissioner Lahore sought report of ongoing land acquisition operation from illegal occupants on state land. He directed all DCs to inspect prices of commodities at different places in their areas. He gave a target to DCs to restore play grounds in their districts.

During the meeting, he was briefed that during last week in Lahore Division 94 illegal profiteers had been arrested and 39 cases had been registered. He was also briefed on sewerage, repair of bridges, street lights, manholes and other revenue targets.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, Additional Commissioner General Syed Munawwar Bukhari, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, ADCG Dr Mujtaba Bharwana, Administrative Officer Amir Ali while DCs participated through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Price Amir Ali Market All From

Recent Stories

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th st ..

Djokovic into French Open fourth round for 13th straight year

1 minute ago
 Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

Two mountaineers killed in Swiss Alps ice fall

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of clash ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of clash between student organizations ..

1 minute ago
 Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to pa ..

Punjab Health dept providing best facilities to patients in govt hospitals: Secr ..

3 minutes ago
 CM lauds police, administration's performance duri ..

CM lauds police, administration's performance during PTI long march

3 minutes ago
 Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilita ..

Modern olive extraction unit installed to facilitate olive growers: Rafique Doga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.