Commissioner for ensuring govt announced rates in markets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman Younis on Friday directed district administrations to take strict measures to ensure notified rates in markets.

He was chairing a meeting at his office on Friday to review the price control measures and revenue targets.

The commissioner said that every month the DCs of the districts reviewed the implementation of the old rates and also adjusted the prices keeping in view the new situation of commodities. He said that no negligence would be tolerated against complaint of sugar prices.

He directed all the price control magistrates to remain in the field and take strict action in accordance with the law against profiteers to provide relief to the citizens. Cases should also be registered against the profiteers and hoarders and they should be sent behind the bars, he added.

The Commissioner Lahore sought report of ongoing land acquisition operation from illegal occupants on state land. He directed all DCs to inspect prices of commodities at different places in their areas. He gave a target to DCs to restore play grounds in their districts.

During the meeting, he was briefed that during last week in Lahore Division 94 illegal profiteers had been arrested and 39 cases had been registered. He was also briefed on sewerage, repair of bridges, street lights, manholes and other revenue targets.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Sundus Irshad, Additional Commissioner General Syed Munawwar Bukhari, ADCR Tauqeer Ilyas Cheema, ADCG Dr Mujtaba Bharwana, Administrative Officer Amir Ali while DCs participated through video link.