Commissioner for ensuring healthy environment to masses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood directed the departments concerned including PHA to ensure the provision of healthy environment and best recreational facilities to the masses.

Addressing a meeting while reviewing renovation of parks here on Tuesday,she emphasized the need to take steps under public-private partnership for the renovation of the Botanical Gardens,Company Bagh and various parks of the city.

DG Parks and Horticulture Authority Yasir Bhatti briefed the meeting that under the special development package of Punjab Chief Minister, three parks of the city would be renovated at a cost of Rs.

150 million.

He said that under the PHA Annual Development Program, new parks would be constructed at seven different locations including W and Y Blocks of New Satellite Town. Committees consisting of civil society were being formed for 18 different parks managed by PHA, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir, DGPHA Yasir Bhatti, Director Local Government Hina Arshad, CO Metropolitan Khaliqdad and Deputy Director Technical Rana Shahid were present.