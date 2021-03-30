Commissioner for ensuring markets' closure at 6 pm

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (r) Muhammad Usman issued instructions to all the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to remain present in markets at 4.30 pm daily to ensure complete closure of shops till 6pm sharp

Chairing a meeting on Tuesday, he said that persons deployed at special counters in each market must make announcements with megaphones to close the markets at 6pm sharp. He intimated all officers to pay surprise visits at evening to monitor closure of markets. He said that if any officer or staff would go beyond his powers, he must not be tolerated.

Chairing another meeting regarding shifting of Fish market and Rim market from the existent place, he said that the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore should take the ownership of new market place.

He directed the officials concerned to conduct survey of proposed available state land and its their current status. He directed concerned AC's to hold meeting with all stakeholders for shifting of these markets. He also directed to make a mechanism to stop commercial activity again on the old places in case shifting be done. He stressed upon the need to devise policy for leasing the shops in new place.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Usman has taken another step to combat COVID and given the task to different teams to disinfect the metro buses, Metro stations, and orange trains during lock down period. He said that COVID virus could stay for many days on surfaces and then that was an opportunity to do general cleanliness and disinfection of mass transport service.