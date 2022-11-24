UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Ensuring Measures To Achieve Target Of Upcoming Anti Polio Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday asked all Deputy Commissioners for taking measures to achieve set target during upcoming anti polio drive to be started from November 28

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon on Thursday asked all Deputy Commissioners for taking measures to achieve set target during upcoming anti polio drive to be started from November 28.

Chairing a meeting of the Anti Polio Task Force at Shahbaz Hall, Commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure 100 percent immunization during upcoming drive.

The commissioner directed the DC Badin to improve the performance as during previous campaign100% target had not been achieved in the district.

He asked the DC Hyderabad to prevent the cases of non-availability of children in the homes during the polio campaign and to the reasons should be assessed.

The Commissioner further said that the SP headquarters will be designated as the focal person to resolve the security issues of the anti-polio campaign.

In the meeting, the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign were reviewed.

The Commissioner directed the DCs of Jamshoro, Sujawal and Thatta to ensure administration of polio drops to children with zero doses.

The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio campaign and also shared the data of the previous campaign.

The meeting was attended by DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Jamshoro Fareed Din Mustafa, Focal Person Divisional Task Force Dr Jamshed Khanzada while DCs off other district joined meeting via video link.

