Commissioner for ensuring provision of food items at official rates

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday stressed the need of taking all administrative measures to ensure availability of daily commodities, besides controlling their prices.

Chairing a meeting at deputy commissioner office here to review steps taken by the district administration to provide essential food items on fixed prices, he said there was a need to take effective measures to control fixed prices and action against profiteers and hoarders without any leniency.

He said that the administration was making all-out efforts to control the prices of daily use items and profiteering besides providing relief to the citizens.

"Action would remain continue against those creating artificial price-hike and illegal profiteers and in this connection no compromise would be made at any cost".

He said that profiteers and hoarders would not be allowed to fleece the people and those found violating the law would be dealt with strictly. The commissioner has asked the deputy commissioners to clamp down on profiteers and hoarders causing a price hike.

The commissioner tasked the officials with ensuring availability of essential food items in the markets at official rates. Mehmood directed district administration officers to ensure the sale of daily use items and vegetables at official price.

He asked the deputy commissioners to depute all additional deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and other revenue officials who enjoy judicial powers for controlling the prices of essential items.

He directed them that magistrates along with Food and Agriculture officials must visit fruit and vegetable markets to fix prices and collect necessary data about prices of chicken, vegetables, ghee, sugar, pluses and flour on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting about the second wave of the Covid-19, Mehmood directed the relevant officials to implement the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure completion of all ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time and eradicate the trend of unnecessary delay.

While presiding over performance review meeting, the commissioner also reviewed the progress of all the ongoing projects in the district. He directed the officials concerned to expedite the pace of work as well as ensured best possible quality in execution of the development works.

Meanwhile during his surprise visit to Sahulat bazaar in Attock city, he warned the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places and not to indulge in profiteering else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and no compromise would be made on supply of quality food items.

The price control mechanism was strictly being implemented, he added. He said that the Price Magistrates had been directed to strictly monitor the quality and prices of the daily use items and take action against those not following the instructions of the government.