Commissioner For Ensuring Provision Of Health To General Public

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The health department shall play its active role in providing better health facilities to general public, this was stated by Commissioner SBA Division Syed Muhammad Sajjad Haiderduring visit of Taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed.

During visit Commissioner inspected OPD, Medical and General wards, the medical store of the hospital, and other different departments of the hospital. The commissioner also viewed the health facilities accorded to patients. Commissioner expressed anger over the nonsupply of medicines to patients and sub-standard sanitation situation. Strictly directing hospital administration, Commissioner said that public posing confidence came to government hospitals for treatment but it was a state of sorrow that they were not getting proper treatment there.

He instructed to improve sanitation and cleanliness of hospital. Medicines shall be given to patients instead of keeping them in store while lab test facilities shall also be given to patients.

Later talking to patients, Commissioner said that government is striving to provide better treatment facilities to common man. He instructed District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri to ensure that with the cooperation of PPHI and others working in the health sector shall provide free treatment facilities, medicines and other health facilities to the public.

On the occasion Medical Superintendent briefed Commissioner about admitted and visiting patients, treatment facilities being accorded and other issues of hospital.

