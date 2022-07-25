Commissioner for ensuring rain water drainage on urgent basis

Commissioner Nadeem Rahman Memon on Monday said that the performance of the district and local administration was commendable after the continuous rains in Hyderabad, but drainage should be ensured as soon as possible from the areas where rainwater was still standing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem Rahman Memon on Monday said that the performance of the district and local administration was commendable after the continuous rains in Hyderabad, but drainage should be ensured as soon as possible from the areas where rainwater was still standing.

He said this while visiting different areas of the city to assess the post-rainy situation.

He visited Citizen Colony, Marvi Town, Bhitai Town, Abdullah Town, Naseem Nagar, Pretabad, Phulleli, Qadam Gah Mola Ali, Faqir Ka Pirr and other areas of Qasimabad and City Talukas and expressed satisfaction over the performance of the institutions.

He said that under the supervision of Provincial Irrigation Minister and Focal Person Rain Emergency Jam Khan Shoro, he along with DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and all concerned officers were present in the field after heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Our effort is to complete the drainage process as soon as possible to provide relief to the people, the Commissioner said.

The Administrator HMC Fakhir Shakir, MD WASA Anjum Saeed, Assistant Commissioners Gada Hussain Soomro, Ashraf Sangri and other related officers were also present on the occasion.