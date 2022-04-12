Commissioner for ensuring sanitation measures

Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal held a high-level meeting regarding the measures taken for sanitation in the three districts of the division including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal held a high-level meeting regarding the measures taken for sanitation in the three districts of the division including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

The report presented in the meeting was reviewed and it was informed that the rate of resolution of complaints related to the sewerage system in all the three districts is hundred percent.

The commissioner warned that strict departmental action would be taken against the supervising officers of the departments whose performance was below par.

The departments whose performance will show improvements and will complete their targets on time would be rewarded.

He said that an uninterrupted supply of all possible facilities without any discrimination is the top priority of the government. Officers and staff should perform their duties properly and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.