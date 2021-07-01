UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Ensuring Security, Other Arrangements During SSC Exams

Faizan Hashmi 52 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 08:39 PM

Commissioner for ensuring security, other arrangements during SSC exams

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed the Deputy Inspector General and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure security and affiliated arrangements in and around Examination Centres during Secondary School Certificate Part- 11 (Class X) Examinations to be held from Monday by BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed the Deputy Inspector General and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure security and affiliated arrangements in and around Examination Centres during Secondary school Certificate Part- 11 (Class X) Examinations to be held from Monday by BISE Hyderabad.

In a letter, he addressed to DIGP and all DCs of 9 districts came under jurisdiction of board of Intermediate Secondary education Hyderabad.

They were provided copies of letters received from Chairman BISE, Hyderabad and the time table of the mentioned examination so that necessary arrangements be ensured timely.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad BISE All From

Recent Stories

Removal of weeds necessary to protect cotton from ..

50 seconds ago

Corona vaccination of over 0.4mln completed in KP

7 minutes ago

Judge blocks Florida law on social media 'censorsh ..

7 minutes ago

Biden Briefed on Rescue Efforts at Collapsed Flori ..

8 minutes ago

UAE the ‘Pearl of the Middle East’: Chinese Am ..

25 minutes ago

NAB terms Saeed Ghani's accusations an effort to i ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.