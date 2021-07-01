Commissioner for ensuring security, other arrangements during SSC exams

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed the Deputy Inspector General and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure security and affiliated arrangements in and around Examination Centres during Secondary School Certificate Part- 11 (Class X) Examinations to be held from Monday by BISE Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday directed the Deputy Inspector General and all Deputy Commissioners to ensure security and affiliated arrangements in and around Examination Centres during Secondary school Certificate Part- 11 (Class X) Examinations to be held from Monday by BISE Hyderabad.

In a letter, he addressed to DIGP and all DCs of 9 districts came under jurisdiction of board of Intermediate Secondary education Hyderabad.

They were provided copies of letters received from Chairman BISE, Hyderabad and the time table of the mentioned examination so that necessary arrangements be ensured timely.