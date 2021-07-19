Commissioner for ensuring SOPs implementation, maintain peace, cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abass Baloch on Monday said that due to Eid-ul-Azha congregations and Eid gatherings there were chances of surge in coronavirus cases therefore strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured to prevent spread of the COVID-19.

He said this, while chairing a meeting to review arrangements adopted to face expected monsoon rains and ensure implementation on COVID-19 related SOPs at his office.

Abass Baloch asked the officers concerned to ensure strict adherence to coronavirus SOPs besides timely lifting of offal of sacrificial animals so that a clean and healthy environment could be provided to the people during Eid days.

He also directed officers of district administrations and police to maintain peace and harmony besides ensuring sufficient arrangements to face any untoward situation during expected monsoon rains in respective districts.

The Commissioner said that the majority of the people were considering that coronavirus had been eliminated from the society and they were not observing preventive measures.

He asked the officers concerned to inform people about the emergence of more dangerous Delta variants in different areas of the country which could spread rapidly and if SOPs were not properly followed it could create a more dangerous situation.

Abass Baloch also directed HESCO authorities to keep in constant coordination with concerned Deputy Commissioners and resolve all registered complaints and ensure all pumping stations to remain operational so that rain water could be timely drained out during monsoon rains.

He also directed DC Dadu to fill all breaches occurring in different dykes of the Indus river and repair all roads damaged due to flow of water from Nai Gaj so that people could be provided relief.

Commissioner asked the DC Thatta to ensure strict arrangements to stop people from visiting Keenjhar Lake and other tourist sites during Eid days to curb spread of the COVID-19.

The Deputy Inspector General Police Sharjeel Kharal briefed the meeting about a comprehensive security plan to maintain peace and harmony in the division during Eid days.

Sharjeel Kharal also directed all SSPs to remain in constant coordination with district administration to contain the spread of COVID-19.

He informed the meeting that all leaves of Police personnel had been cancelled to maintain order in the division.

The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and all DCs and SSPs have briefed the meeting about the arrangements made for ensuring implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs, maintain cleanliness during Eid ul Azha and face any untoward situation created during expected monsoon rains.

They informed the meeting that de-silting and cleaning of nullas and storm drains were in progress while COVID vaccination process had been expedited so that the majority of the population could be inoculated.

The cleanliness arrangements are being made to provide a healthy and clean environment to the people on Eid-ul-Azha.