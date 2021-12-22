UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Establishing Orphanage In Dysfunctional Hospital Building At Bado Hills

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:04 PM

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass Baloch Wednesday said an orphanage would be established in the dysfunctional old hospital building at the Bado hill station in Dadu district

He said this while chairing a meeting at his office regarding establishing an orphanage at the Bado hill station.

He said the old hospital at Bado hill station had remained dysfunctional since 1995 which had enough capacity to house a large number of homeless children with all facilities, adding that NGO Dar-UL-Sukun had also been invited to coordinate to establish the orphanage.

The Commissioner said that the Bado hill station would be an ideal place for homeless children and there was no need to install a cooling system as the hill station has naturally maintained temperature.

He said that since building infrastructure was already present there, orphanage could be established effortlessly. He said that a solar system would be installed in the orphanage so that children may not face power shut down issues.

He directed the manager of Dar-ul-Sukun Tariq Samuel to chalk out the plan on urgent basis so that the center could be inaugurated soon.

He said that the CM Sindh would be invited to inaugurate the center.

