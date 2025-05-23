Open Menu

Commissioner For Establishment Of Cattle Markets, Execution Of Cleanliness Plan For Eid-Ul-Adha

In a decisive move ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Commissioner Multan Division Amir Karim Khan has directed all Deputy Commissioners for the immediate establishment of cattle markets and the execution of an intensive cleanliness and sanitation plan across the region

The Commissioner emphasized that all arrangements must meet the highest standards to ensure a peaceful, hygienic and well-organized Eid for the public.

Presiding over a performance review meeting on Friday, he stressed that any delay or negligence in sanitation efforts will not be tolerated. He called for proactive planning, robust waste management and the strategic deployment of sanitation teams, particularly around cattle markets, major roads, Eidgahs and public parks.

The meeting was attended by all deputy commissioners of the region. The meeting also featured a thorough evaluation of the "Suthra Punjab" cleanliness campaign, anti-encroachment measures, city beautification projects and infrastructure development.

The commissioner directed that central Eid venues and city entry points be aesthetically decorated, reflecting the spirit of the occasion.

He also instructed that official transport fares and cattle market fee structures be publicly displayed at visible locations to promote transparency and prevent exploitation.

To strengthen public outreach, complaint banners bearing helpline numbers for sanitation staff have been placed in local neighborhoods, ensuring timely redressal of grievances. He also vowed strict accountability for private sanitation contractors, underscoring the administration’s commitment to efficient service delivery.

Meanwhile, he highlighted the success of the school helmet safety initiative and ordered a renewed push for the "One Student, One Tree" campaign to enhance environmental sustainability.

To showcase ongoing beautification efforts, Deputy Commissioners have been tasked with producing 3D documentary presentations of new urban projects, reflecting the administration’s vision of a cleaner, greener and more modern Multan Division.

More Stories From Pakistan