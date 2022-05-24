Commissioner for evolving a strategy to set revenue targets more progressive

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan Tuesday said that a strategy should be formulated to set revenue targets more progressive so that Bannu division can move on the path of further development.

Presiding over a meeting of revenue department, he said that the revenue targets could be achieved by taking creative steps for revenue collection and implementing the guidelines laid down by the provincial government.

Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi,Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Shahid Ali, and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sher Bahadur gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the achievement of assigned revenue targets.

Commissioner Bannu Division Arshad Khan said that it is the responsibility of the revenue department to collect revenue by ensuring protection of national resources.

Similarly, for the newly merged district of North Waziristan, the provision of facilities to the people of North Waziristan will be ensured by the collection of revenue as per the rules.

Later, the Deputy Commissioners briefed the meeting about the performance about revenue collection and suggestions for further improvement.