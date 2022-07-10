Commissioner for expediting anti lumpy skin drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Sunday directed to adopt preventive measures to stop spread of lumpy skin disease in animals.

He issued these direction while visiting cattle markets on first Eid day.

During the visit, officials concerned gave a briefing to the commissioner about latest situation of the disease in the district. The first case of lumpy skin disease in sargodha was reported during last month, while the Livestock department had started cattle vaccination across the district to save cattle from lumpy skin disease.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to intensify preventive measures against the disease and devise an effective monitoring system to keep an eye on the situation across the district.