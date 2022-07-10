UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Expediting Anti Lumpy Skin Drive

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner for expediting anti lumpy skin drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Division Dr. Irshad Ahmed on Sunday directed to adopt preventive measures to stop spread of lumpy skin disease in animals.

He issued these direction while visiting cattle markets on first Eid day.

During the visit, officials concerned gave a briefing to the commissioner about latest situation of the disease in the district. The first case of lumpy skin disease in sargodha was reported during last month, while the Livestock department had started cattle vaccination across the district to save cattle from lumpy skin disease.

The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to intensify preventive measures against the disease and devise an effective monitoring system to keep an eye on the situation across the district.

Related Topics

Visit Sargodha Sunday Market From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

9 hours ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

18 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious ..

PM felicitates nation, Muslim Ummah on auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

18 hours ago
 President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid ..

President felicitates nation, Islamic world on Eid-ul-Azha

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.