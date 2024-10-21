Commissioner for expediting development work of ADP schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon has directed the officers of all the concerned departments particularly all Deputy Commissioners of the division to conduct the meetings of the District Coordination Committee for Development and expedite the development work of Annual Development Programme (ADP) schemes.

He said that legal action would be taken against the negligent officers in this regard. He gave these instructions while presiding over a review meeting in his office regarding development schemes after the recent visit of Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Abideen Memon, Provincial Highway, Building Control, Planning and Development and officers of other departments were present in the meeting while the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts of the division participated in the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner further said that the orders regarding the use of funds, schemes plans, revise were issued for submission of detailed reports in terms of obstacles to completion and other indicators, but the reports submitted in this regard are not sufficient.

He directed all officers to monitor all schemes and the report should be communicated to the commissioner's office every month.

Commissioner Hyderabad also directed the deputy commissioners to include the quality of work, materials and estimated cost of schemes in the monthly report.

He directed Deputy Commissioner Dadu to include Cadet College Kakkar in a special assignment to complete the work soon. Furthermore, the construction of Cadet College Badin should also be sped up and the tenders of all components should be issued after land acquisition.

On occasion, the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zainul Abidin Memon while giving a briefing said that the complete restoration of Auto Bhan Road and other schemes monitoring is being done in this regard and the report will also be shared with the Commissioner's office soon. In the meeting, the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts briefed detailed information about the ongoing schemes in their respective districts.