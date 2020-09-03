UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Expediting Govt Dues Recovery Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:58 PM

Commissioner for expediting govt dues recovery campaign

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for expediting campaign for recovery of the government dues and said that concerted efforts should be made to achieve the targets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for expediting campaign for recovery of the government dues and said that concerted efforts should be made to achieve the targets.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting in which the overall performance of the revenue department including recovery in the four districts of the division was reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema and other officers besides deputy commissioners of other districts participated through video link.

He asked the deputy commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue Department and monitor them.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

14 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

44 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

44 minutes ago

September 6 reminds us matchless sacrifices of Pak ..

5 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court gives last opportunity of mis ..

7 seconds ago

DC plants sapling in Fatima Park

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.