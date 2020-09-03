Commissioner for expediting govt dues recovery campaign

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for expediting campaign for recovery of the government dues and said that concerted efforts should be made to achieve the targets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has ordered for expediting campaign for recovery of the government dues and said that concerted efforts should be made to achieve the targets.

He issued the directions while presiding over a meeting in which the overall performance of the revenue department including recovery in the four districts of the division was reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabi Cheema and other officers besides deputy commissioners of other districts participated through video link.

He asked the deputy commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue Department and monitor them.