Commissioner For Expediting Pace Of Construction Work At CPEIC

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Dr Irshad Ahmed directed the officials concerned to expedite pace of work at extension block of Chaudhary Perveze Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) in order to facilitate patients.

The CPEIC is one of the biggest cardiology hospitals in the region. Patients from across south Punjab, Interior Sindh and Baluchistan used to visit it regularly.

Director Development Robeena Kousar was also accompanied with Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmed, during the visit at the construction site.

The commissioner entrusted the responsibility of regular inspection of the construction site to Director Development Robeena Kousar for the timely completion of the health facility. The commissioner also inspected Mother and Childcare hospital. He observed that Punjab government was taking special interest in reforms in Health Sector to provide maximum relief to the ailing people.

