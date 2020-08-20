Commissioner for expediting recovery campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to expedite the campaign for recovery of government arrears across the division.

He said that efforts should be accelerated to achieve the targets and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in which performance of the Revenue department including revenue recovery in the four districts of the division was reviewed.

Additional Commissioner Rai Wajid Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema and other officers besides Deputy Commissioners of other districts participated in the meeting through video link.

The Divisional Commissioner, while reviewing the progress of recovery of government arrears in different sectors, emphasized on achieving the remaining targets in terms of stamp duty, registration fee, capital value tax and water rate. He said that weekly performance would be reviewed and targets in case of non-completion, the concerned officer will be held accountable.

He asked the Deputy Commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue Department and monitor them thoroughly.