Commissioner For Expediting Recovery Of Dues

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Commissioner for expediting recovery of dues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed to expedite a campaign for recovery of government dues in the division to achieve targets.

He issued the directions during a meeting in which performance of the revenue department, including revenue recovery in four districts, was reviewed.

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, DC Toba Tek Singh Umar Javed, DC Chiniot Muhammad Riaz, ACR Tariq Mehmood Gondal, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were present.

The commissioner said that efforts should be made to achieve the set targets and in this regard nonegligence would be tolerated.

