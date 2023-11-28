Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

) Commissioner Multan (Division) Aamir Khattak chaired a special meeting to review the pace of work on different uplift projects across the division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Multan (Division) Aamir Khattak chaired a special meeting to review the pace of work on different uplift projects across the division.

The Election Commission has granted permission for the embellishment of Shrine Shah Shams and Shrine Musa Pak, marking a crucial step forward.

Aamir Khattak emphasized the need to expedite work on projects, revealing that additional requests have been made to the Election Commission for permissions related to other schemes.

The beautification of the Shrine Shah Shams, with a budget of 394 million rupees, is currently underway.

Simultaneously, the upgradation of the Shrine Musa Pak is progressing at a cost of Rs 35 million.

Addressing infrastructure concerns, Commissioner Khattak directed the swift completion of the Shujabad flyover as it was troubling road users. Xen Highways Ghulam Nabi shared that the flyover construction, totalling 1 billion rupees was being spent and it would be completed by January 31, 2024.

Haider Ali, Xen Building, provided updates on the rapid progress of Nishtar 1 and Shrine Hazrat Shah Shams' upgradation projects.