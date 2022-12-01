Commissioner for expediting work on M&R schemes in all districts

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has asked all the deputy commissioners and other concerned officers to start work on M&R schemes so that infrastructure affected during recent floods could be reconstructed.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of Divisional Oversight Committee here at Shehbaz Hall on Thursday.

During the meeting, preparation of proposals for new schemes under M&R in the year 2023 and work on ongoing schemes were reviewed.

Deputy Commissioners of Badin, Thatta, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan, ADC Jamshoro, Superintendent Engineers Highways, Buildings, Works and Services and officers of other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed M&R schemes of Badin, Jamshoro, Thatta, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan districts.

Commissioner asked all the DCs and officers concerned to personally monitor the work carried out on M&R schemes in their respective areas and submit him report alongwith photographs.

Memon also directed to ensure timely completion and transparency of the schemes.

The commissioner asked the officers to be present in the field and personally review the work on the development schemes so that general public could be facilitated.

The lack of funds regarding development schemes was also discussed in the meeting and the commissioner asked the officers to inform the higher authorities in this regard in writing.