Commissioner For Expediting Work On WASA Uplift Projects

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner for expediting work on WASA uplift projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad on Thursday directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials to expedite pace of work on all uplift projects and inspection of all schemes.

He said that people were facing troubles due to digging of roads and streets for sewerage work and ordered to ensure quality in the development work.

The commissioner expressed these views during his visit to review new sewerage line installation from Ansari chowk to railway line, water works road and Manzoorabad area here and ordered to complete all the schemes in time to facilitate the citizens.

WASA Managing Director Nasir Iqbal said that the Ansari chowk sewerage line was being inter-linked with Vehari chowk disposal station and Rs 150 million would be spent on three kilometers sewer line which would be completed in five months.

Likewise, Rs 20 million would be spent on Manzoorabad sewerage line. The commissioner ordered de-siltation of sewerage line at water works road.

Later, the commissioner paid surprise visit to town hospital Rahimabad and expressed annoyance over poor cleanliness condition. He said the provincial government was extending easy access of masses towards basic health facilities.

He ordered to take practical steps to provide direct relief of government policies to the people.

He asked about the health facilities being provided in the hospital from patients.

