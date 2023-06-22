Open Menu

Commissioner For Expeditious Work On 'Peshawar Beautification Project'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Commissioner for expeditious work on 'Peshawar Beautification Project'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair has directed to accelerate work on the ongoing 'Peshawar Beautification Project', here on Thursday.

The Commissioner in his weekly visit to the project sites inspected Hayatabad Jogging Track and projects underway at University Town.

Project Engineer, Muhammad Adeel while briefing the Commissioner regarding ongoing work, said work on all the projects under the 'Peshawar Beautification Project' was underway in a transparent manner and hoped that projects under Uplift Program Phase 2 would be completed prior to the stipulated time frame.

Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and directed that the construction work might be further expedited.

Keeping in view the difficulties of the people, the Commissioner directed that a smooth flow of traffic must be ensured during the construction work.

Related Topics

Peshawar Visit Traffic All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media t ..

Global Media Congress acts as platform for media to serve countries and people b ..

16 minutes ago
 Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startu ..

Hub71 continues growth with selection of 15 startups to join Abu Dhabi’s tech ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisatio ..

UAE launches ‘Andalisia: History and Civilisation’ initiative

46 minutes ago
 AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow t ..

AED704.1 mn in pensions to be disbursed tomorrow to pensioners and beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 What problems missing submersible crew may be faci ..

What problems missing submersible crew may be facing?

2 hours ago
 SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of ..

SC seven-member bench resumes hearing on trial of civilians in military courts a ..

2 hours ago
Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan