Commissioner for expeditious work on 'Peshawar Beautification Project'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair has directed to accelerate work on the ongoing 'Peshawar Beautification Project', here on Thursday.

The Commissioner in his weekly visit to the project sites inspected Hayatabad Jogging Track and projects underway at University Town.

Project Engineer, Muhammad Adeel while briefing the Commissioner regarding ongoing work, said work on all the projects under the 'Peshawar Beautification Project' was underway in a transparent manner and hoped that projects under Uplift Program Phase 2 would be completed prior to the stipulated time frame.

Commissioner of Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair expressed satisfaction over the pace of work and directed that the construction work might be further expedited.

Keeping in view the difficulties of the people, the Commissioner directed that a smooth flow of traffic must be ensured during the construction work.