MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak congratulated Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a games record of 90.18 m. He ordered to extend a national hero's welcome to Arshad upon his return to the country.

The commissioner said the national hero Arshad Nadeem had made the nation proud by winning gold medal in javelin throw competition. He congratulated Arshad Nadeem and directed the concerned district administration to ensure all arrangements for giving him warm welcome.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arshad Nadeem belongs to Mian Channu City, a tehsil of Khanewal district. He broke the 24 years record of a South Africa's athlete of 88.75 meter throw in 1988.