Commissioner for facilitating Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar devotees during Urs celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem ur Rehman Memon has directed the officers of all concerned departments to ensure provision of all required facilities to tens of thousands devotees of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar who will come to Sehwan town to participate in three day 770th annual celebrations to be started from March 22, 2022.

The Commissioner issued such directives while chairing a review meeting with the divisional officers at Abdullah Shah Medical Institute Sehwan on Tuesday to finalize the arrangements of three day annual Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

The Commissioner directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the safety of the devotees during Urs celebrations. He also directed the removal of encroachments around the mazar of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar adding that the HESCO management should avoid unannounced load shedding during the urs celebrations. He also asked the heads of all concerned departments to set up their camp offices at Sehwan town and also submit their respective contingency plans to district administration Jamshoro.

The officers of the Public Health Engineering Department should discharge their responsibilities with dedication and devotion otherwise strict action will be taken against those who are found in negligence, he maintained.

The Commissioner also directed for provision of sufficient stock of medicines with availability of ambulances at the medical camps in order to meet any emergency during urs celebrations.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (Retd) Fareeduddin Mustafa briefed the Commissioner about the arrangements made to facilitate the devotees and make the urs celebrations a successful event.

According to the programme, he informed that the Governor Sindh will inaugurate the urs celebrations whileSindh Chief Minister will be the chief guest at the concluding ceremony on the last day of urs celebrations.