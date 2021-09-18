Commissioner for finalizing arrangements for anti-polio drive

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah Saturday chaired a review meeting to finalize the arrangements for the National Anti-Polio Campaign scheduled to be commenced from September 20,2021.

Addressing the meeting, the commissioner said that no child up to the age 5-years should be left without vaccination during the upcoming polio campaign.

He said that complete Polio eradication was not possible without inoculating Polio drops.

The commissioner instructed Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to visit different areas of their respective jurisdictions on a daily basis and monitor the function of Polio teams in order to make the campaign successful.

He said that Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtarkars shall also be made bound to remain in field and ensure coverage of refusal cases to achieve the target.

The commissioner strictly directed officials of the Health department to come up with their capabilities under a comprehensive policy to make the campaign successful. He said that side by side Corona vaccination process should also be expedited to achieve targets fixed by the Sindh government.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioners of three districts and officials of the health department presented detailed reports about arrangements in their respective areas for the success of the Polio campaign. Briefing the meeting, Divisional Health Communication Support Officer Nabi Bux Bosan and officials of Health Department said that 7-day Anti Polio Campaign in the division is commencing from Sept 20 to Sept 26,2021 during which more than 343,000 children up to the age of five years in this division would be administered Polio drops.

They said that for the purpose 3251 Polio teams had been formed. They said that all arrangements including training of Polio teams and better Micro-plan were finalized to make the campaign successful.

DC Sanghar Imranul Hassan Khawaja, DC Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Tashfeen Alam, DC Shaheed Benazirabad Amir Hussain Panhwar, Regional Manager PPHI Mazhar Ali Wesar, Director Health Services Dr Ghulam Sarwar Khaskheli, District Health Officer Sanghar Dr Amjad Ali, DHO Naushehro Feroze Asadullah Kalhoro, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, District education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu and other relevant officials attended the meeting.