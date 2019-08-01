Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Moharam-ul-Haram

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Thursday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Thursday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram.

While presided over a meeting to review arrangements of Moharam-ul-Haram here at Tehsil Municipal Administration Hall, the commissioner said Karbala incident teaches us patience and tolerance which is the essence of islam.

He said the Ulema of Bahawalpur believe in religious harmony and promote tolerance and unity.

The meeting was attended by officers concerned and license holders of Majalis and processions.