UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Finalizing Arrangements Of Moharam-ul-Haram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:33 PM

Commissioner for finalizing arrangements of Moharam-ul-Haram

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Thursday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Thursday directed the officers concerned to finalize arrangements for Moharam-ul-Haram.

While presided over a meeting to review arrangements of Moharam-ul-Haram here at Tehsil Municipal Administration Hall, the commissioner said Karbala incident teaches us patience and tolerance which is the essence of islam.

He said the Ulema of Bahawalpur believe in religious harmony and promote tolerance and unity.

The meeting was attended by officers concerned and license holders of Majalis and processions.

Related Topics

Karbala Bahawalpur Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

People to get 15,000 free saplings under 'Plant fo ..

1 minute ago

NA body members express concerns over private medi ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner inaugurates Plant for Pakistan campai ..

3 minutes ago

8 accused arrested in search operation in Muzaffar ..

3 minutes ago

Establishing peace imperative to attain respectabl ..

3 minutes ago

CTP make arrangements for maintaining traffic flow ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.