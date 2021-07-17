UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Foolproof Arrangements To Cope With Possible Flood Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood on Saturday directed the officers concerned to make foolproof arrangements to cope with possible flood like situation during monsoon season.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on possible flood situation.

She directed that during the rainy season, immediate drainage mechanism be evolved in the urban areas.

'All machinery, fire brigade, vehicles and other important aids of the municipal corporation should be made functional, she added.

Commissioner Dr Farah Masood said that Rescue-1122 along with other departments should plan a strategy that provide support and monitor the possible flood situation.

In case of any flood alert, an immediate action be taken, she said.

She said that all machinery used in the relief activities should be checked properly and made functional.

The officers of departments concerned briefed the Commissioner Sargodha about the emergency plan and relief activities in case of possible floods.

Deputy Commissioners of all four districts, ADC Shahbaz Naqvi and officers of concerneddepartments attended the meeting.

