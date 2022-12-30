UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Foolproof Security During Digital Census

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2022 | 04:51 PM

Commissioner for foolproof security during digital census

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, directed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the digital census.

He expressed these views while presiding over a census review meeting here on Friday.

He said that the first digital and 7th Population and Housing census was getting started in country's history.

He said that geotagging was included in the first paperless census and added that the role of technology in modern era couldn't be denied.

Census was considered as an important source for country's planning.

Mr Ashraq said that Census has a key role in determining the future needs of the country's population.

Director local government Zahoor Shah while giving a briefing said that 5559 enumerators and 873 supervisors will perform census duties across divisions. 9975 blocks have been made for census across the division.

Every citizen will be able to upload his/her own data on the portal in the digital census.

Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir and other officials were present.

Related Topics

Multan Technology Government Housing

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

3 hours ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

3 hours ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

3 hours ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

4 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.