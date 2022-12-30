Commissioner for foolproof security during digital census

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary, directed authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the digital census.

He expressed these views while presiding over a census review meeting here on Friday.

He said that the first digital and 7th Population and Housing census was getting started in country's history.

He said that geotagging was included in the first paperless census and added that the role of technology in modern era couldn't be denied.

Census was considered as an important source for country's planning.

Mr Ashraq said that Census has a key role in determining the future needs of the country's population.

Director local government Zahoor Shah while giving a briefing said that 5559 enumerators and 873 supervisors will perform census duties across divisions. 9975 blocks have been made for census across the division.

Every citizen will be able to upload his/her own data on the portal in the digital census.

Additional Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir and other officials were present.