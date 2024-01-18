Commissioner For Functioning Of Solid Waste Management Plant In 7 Days
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 08:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to make the dysfunctional Solid Waste Management Plant functional within seven days.
He issued these directives during his visit to inspect the Solid Waste Plant established in Eastern Bypass area of the city.
He said that the functioning of the solid waste management plant will solve the long-standing problem of garbage in the city. Concrete steps must be taken to keep the plant functioning uninterruptedly.
He said that functioning of the plant will reduce the pressure on the garbage dumping sites, besides reducing the environmental pollution in the city.
Stressing the need for public cooperation, the commissioner said public cooperation is required to dispose of garbage properly.
"Citizens have to support the administration to recycle garbage and keep the city clean," he remarked.
Earlier, the Commissioner was briefed about the technical hindrances and issues of the Solid Waste Plant.
