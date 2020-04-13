UrduPoint.com
Commissioner For Gearing Up Anti-COVID-19 Drive In The District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 04:51 PM

Commissioner Sargodha region Dr. Farah Masood has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by health department and district administration Bhakhar regarding the coronavirus in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha region Dr. Farah Masood has expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by health department and district administration Bhakhar regarding the coronavirus in the district.

Addressing a video link meeting here on Monday the Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the district administration and health department for gearing up the impressive anti coronavirus awareness drive in the district so as by implementing upon it the people could save themselves from the fatal disease.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bhakhar Asif Ali Farrukh, DPO Faisal Gulzar, MNAs Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan and Sana Ullah Masti Khel, MPAs Malik Ghazanfar Abbas and Amir Anayat Ullah.

The deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Farrukh has briefed the Commissioner about the steps taken for the treatment of corona patients, wheat purchasing scheme 2020, Ehsas Program of Prime Minister and elimination of Locust from the district.

The parliamentarians have presented beneficial suggestion regarding the elimination of coronavirus, locust, wheat purchase and making better arrangements adopting for implementation of Ehsas program.

The Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has welcomed the valuable suggestions and assured them to act upon it in true sense while she directed the deputy commissioner Asif Ali Farrukh for preparing report of damages of crops caused by torrential rains and snow fall and in the district.

On this occasion special assistant to CM Amir Muhammad Khan, MNAs Dr. Afzal Khan, Sana Ullah Masti Khel and MPA Ghazanfar Abbas also addressed the meeting.

