Commissioner For Gearing Up Campaign Against Illegal Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM

The Commissioner Karachi Mohammad Salim Rajput, Thursday expressed dissatisfaction over the results of an ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and called for gearing up the campaign to ensure the provision of essential items to citizens on prescribed rates

The commissioner, while presiding over a meeting to review in detail the performance of the campaign, observed that strict action was needed to implement the officially fixed rates of essential items of daily use.

The commissioner directed the officers concerned to visit every market in the area under jurisdiction every day to monitor prices with the coordination and cooperation of the representative traders and whole sellers and retailers' associations concerned and take strict action against the shopkeepers who are found guilty of violation of the rate list.

All the Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and other officers concerned presented detailed briefing on price control efforts in their respective sub-divisions. They were directed to submit performance report daily to the Additional Commissioner I Sehar Iftikhar.

To ensure that items of daily were available to the citizens at fixed prices, the meeting decided to take various measures to make the campaign more effective. Moreover, the Commissioner himself would monitor the campaign, review and analyze the daily performance and also carry out field visits to assess the situation.

