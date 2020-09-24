Commissioner for gearing up de-watering from flood hit areas of Daur

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has directed to expedite the flood water disposal operation in affected areas of tehsil Daur where water accumulated due to heavy rains and breaches in saline drains

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ):The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, has directed to expedite the flood water disposal operation in affected areas of tehsil Daur where water accumulated due to heavy rains and breaches in saline drains.

The Commissioner accompanied by Deputy Commissioner SBA Abrar Ahmed Jaffar visited Union Council Nathiani and other flood and rain affected areas of tehsil Daur and expressed non-satisfaction over progress.He also instructed the DC and Assistant Commissioner Daur Mir Hassan Nahirioto acquire the assistance of the Irrigation department and Left Bank Outfall Drain authority for immediate drainage of water and plugging of breaches of saline drain so that the issues being faced by people could be resolved.

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while briefing on the dewatering process at Daur said that wide areas of the tehsil were adversely affected due to heavy rains and breaches in saline drain and much of the areas were de-watered with the efforts of district administration.He said that flood water is still accumulated in the vicinity of Daur town and low lying areas of Union Council Nathiani and other areas and efforts were in progress for dewatering.

The DC said that populated areas and agriculture lands were dewatered on priority basis.