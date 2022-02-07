UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Gearing Up Land Acquisition Process For Tando Jam Bypass

The Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem Ur Rehman Memon has asked the officers concerned to gear up the process of land acquisition for construction of Tando Jam Bypass so that the residents of the town could take sigh of relief

The Commissioner issued such directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Monday which attended among others by the Additional Commissioner-I Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Assistant Commissioner Surhan Aijaz Abro.

Addressing the participants, the Commissioner maintained that no delay in completion of people's welfare projects will be tolerated therefore all development schemes should be completed in time so that the people could get early relief from these efforts.

He asked the officers of the department concerned to also accomplish the task of acquiring land of Sindh Agriculture University for construction of Tando Jam Bypass and ensure the timely completion of the project so that residents of the town could get sigh of relief from speedy vehicles on Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Road.

