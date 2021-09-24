Commissioner for gearing up pace of work on uplift schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division, Abdul Jabbar Shah Friday directed the department concerned to accelerate pace of work on development schemes and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes in his office.

Besides, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Swabi, Sanaullah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mardan, Nek Mohammad, Superintendent Engineer (SE) C&W Mardan, Imran Khan, SE Irrigation, Hayatuddin and authorities of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority PkHA), Public Healthing Engineering (PHE) and other concerned departments also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioner was given detailed briefing regarding ongoing development schemes in Mardan Division.

The Commissioner after expressing satisfaction over progress on the ongoing schemes and funds utilization directed further improvement and acceleration of progress on them.

The commissioner said that the provincial government had released funds for all development schemes. Therefore, he directed for guaranteeing 100% utilization of these resources to complete these public-welfare oriented projects.