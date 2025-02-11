Commissioner for gearing up the pace of socio-economic survey

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan has directed the four Deputy Commissioners to expedite the registration for Socio-Economic Registry so that maximum people can benefit from the Ramzan package of the Punjab government. He issued these orders in a meeting of Deputy Commissioners. Administrative officers should directly monitor the cleanliness operation of the Waste Management Company in their districts so that the dream of a clean Punjab can become a reality. Pending NOCs in government institutions should be disposed of quickly, anti-encroachment operations should be continued in the four districts in accordance with its spirit along with installing uniform sheds and boards in all markets, carts should be streamlined and steps should be taken to increase the number of cart markets, he added.

He said that the Deputy Commissioners should complete the work of revamping medical centers within the stipulated time. Special attention should also be paid to the beautification of cities, he said and directed the Deputy Commissioners to keep a close eye on all aspects of the Chief Minister’s public welfare initiatives and ensure the collection of revenue dues along with other administrative matters.

Jahanzeb Awan directed to further mobilize the price Control Magistrates and ensure all possible relief to the public by taking feedback from various agencies. He said that with the activation of the Waste Management Company, cleanliness issues will start improving in all four districts. Now it is necessary that the municipal institutions focus on solving the problems of sewage. The Deputy Commissioner should ensure the availability of machinery to the municipal institutions for the improvement of sewage and complete all arrangements and plans in advance before the upcoming flood season, he maintained. Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Captain Retired Muhammad Waseem, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Farwa Aamir, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid Goraiya and Deputy Commissioner Bhakkar Muhammad Ashraf gave a briefing on the agenda items in the meeting.