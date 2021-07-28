Commissioner for gearing up vaccination against Covid-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday emphasized the need of gearing of vaccination process against Covid-19 in order to protect the people against the fourth wave of pandemic.

Presiding over a meeting with the officers of concerned departments here at his office, he underlined the need of mobilizing the activists of non-governmental organizations to motivate the people and immunize them against Covid-19.

The meeting which attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Hyderabad Tahir Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Tabriz Sadiq Marri, Qaim Akbar Nimai, District Health Officer Hyderabad, Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman and the representatives of Saylani Welfare Trust, Hands, Al-Khidmat Foundation, NRSP and various other social organizations.

The Commissioner urged social welfare organizations to play their active role in vaccination process besides the organizations which already engaged should achieve their goals.

He directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad to form a committee consisting of representatives of NGOs participating in the vaccination process and to set the target of vaccination of at least 10,000 people and to organize awareness seminars to encourage people to get vaccinated.

He directed the District Health Officer Hyderabad to ensure training for the staff of NGOs participating in the vaccination process and clarify their TORs.

The Additional Director Social Welfare Mehboob-us-Zaman informed the Commissioner that more than 30 NGOs, registered with the Social Welfare Department are carrying out various activities in meeting out the challenges of COVID-19 while 13 other NGOs are participating in the vaccination process.

Besides, eight NGOs are working in collaboration with Health Department and arranged camps for vaccination of the people, he added.