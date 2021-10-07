UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Gearing Up Vaccination Against COVID-19 Process

Thu 07th October 2021

Commissioner for gearing up vaccination against COVID-19 process

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday asked the Deputy Commissioners of all districts of Hyderabad division to gear up the process of vaccination against COVID-19 and ensure implementation of standard operating procedure in letter and spirit in this regard

Presiding over the meeting of the Deputy Commissioners and other officers concerned through video link, the Commissioner also emphasized the need of launching mass awareness campaign to motivate the people to get them vaccinated against virus. The awareness campaign should be launched with the support of political and religious leaders at the pattern of Polio eradication, he added.

He also emphasized the need of removing all kind of misunderstanding in regard with the vaccination against COVID-19 and asked the officers concerned to mobilize the students of universities and medical colleges so that could create awareness among the people in this regard on voluntarily basis .

He underlined the need of preparation of micro plan for vaccination at the pattern of Polio eradication so that vaccination process could be widened at the far flung towns and villages of the division.

The vaccination process should be monitored right from union council level with mobilization of all assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars, he directed and set the target of vaccinating ten thousand people daily.

