Commissioner For Gearing Up Work To Plug Breach In LBOD Near Daur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 12:11 AM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ):The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah visited the breach site of LBOD near Daur town and directed to expedite the work of plugging the breach of Left Bank Outfall Drain.

According to reports the breach was caused due to heavy rains , however the breach plugging work immediately commenced with heavy machinery when reports were received by administration.

Hundreds of acres of cultivated land and a large number of villages have come under water when a 60 feet wide breach occurred in the LBOD near Daur town some 30 kilometers from here Thursday morning.

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Syed Mohsin Ali Shah accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer and Chief Engineer LBOD visited the breach site and administration of LBOD was directed to take immediate steps to plug the breach at the earliest and also to strengthen the embankments of saline drain to protect the population of Daur town and crops of the area from flooding.

The Commissioner instructed district administration to provide relief to affected villagers.The Commissioner also paid a detailed visit to the affected areas and said that the district and divisional administration is with affected persons at this critical time and would communicate with the government of Sindh to rectify the situation.Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffer briefed the Commissioner about the relief work being carried out in the flood affected areas, relocation of the affected population to safer places and measures taken to plug the breach.

Assistant Commissioner Daur Mir Hassan, Chairman Town Committee Daur Wasim Afzal and other officers were present on the occasion.

