UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner For Holding Awami Khidmat Kutchehry On Oct 1

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 06:51 PM

Commissioner for holding Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on Oct 1

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the deputy commissioners to hold Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on October 1 and redress issues of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the deputy commissioners to hold Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on October 1 and redress issues of people.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he directed the deputy commissioners, ADCs revenue, ACs, tehsildars and staff of the Punjab Land Record Centers to hold khuli kutchery on the first of every month and resolve issues of people.

He said rectification of land record, issuance of Fard, registration of mutation (Intiqal), registration, checking of record, issuance of domicile and others matters related tothe revenue department should be redressed on priority basis.

He said that performance of revenue officers would be monitored regularly.

Related Topics

Punjab October

Recent Stories

OIC Ad Hoc Ministerial Committee on Accountability ..

58 minutes ago

HUAWEI Y9a - An Impressive All-Rounder with Long B ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan will continue backing Afghan peace proces ..

1 hour ago

WTO to let EU levy $4 bn in Boeing/Airbus dispute: ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Foreign Minister Says to Meet With Cavusog ..

2 minutes ago

Aston Villa sign Chelsea's Ross Barkely on loan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.