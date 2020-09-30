Commissioner for holding Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on Oct 1

Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the deputy commissioners to hold Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on October 1 and redress issues of people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Commissioner Ishrat Ali directed the deputy commissioners to hold Awami Khidmat Kutchehry on October 1 and redress issues of people.

Presiding over a meeting here Wednesday, he directed the deputy commissioners, ADCs revenue, ACs, tehsildars and staff of the Punjab Land Record Centers to hold khuli kutchery on the first of every month and resolve issues of people.

He said rectification of land record, issuance of Fard, registration of mutation (Intiqal), registration, checking of record, issuance of domicile and others matters related tothe revenue department should be redressed on priority basis.

He said that performance of revenue officers would be monitored regularly.