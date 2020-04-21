Commissioner for hygienic environment, anti-corona spray to safeguard citizens from deadly virus

UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday directed the civic body to remove garbage from roads, streets and footpaths besides washing them with chlorine under preventive measures to safeguard citizens from the deadly virus

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha Dr Farah Masood Tuesday directed the civic body to remove garbage from roads, streets and footpaths besides washing them with chlorine under preventive measures to safeguard citizens from the deadly virus.

Expressing her views while presiding over a meeting regarding performance of the Metropolitan Corporation, she said the various union councils had been divided into sector zones for anti-corona spray.

In the meeting Metropolitan Corporation Chief Officer Rizwan Ahmed, MO Infrastructure Mian Khalid Javid, Deputy Director Planning Rana Shahid and MO planning were also present.

The commissioner directed to expedite the cleanliness of the drinking water reservoirs and the sewerage lines. She said there would be a dire need of more manpower to serve at the quarantine centers.

She also directed to get rid of the stray dogs which were causing harm to the general public especially pedestrians.

In the meeting Metropolitan Chief Officer Rizwan Ahmed said the newly purchased spray machine was being utilized to the fullest and added the corporation had no shortage of chlorine.

He said some 734 dogs had been killed so far across the district and the operation against the stray dogs was being conducted on daily basis.

