Commissioner for immediate fixing of sewerage system

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that all the problems related to the sewerage system of the city should be solved on an emergency basis.

He issued this instruction during a meeting about the sewerage system of the city including Islami Colony Bahawalpur, Satellite Town, Akbar Colony, Himaitian, Rafi Qamar Road, Main Sewerage Line Tiba Badar Sher, Bihari Colony, General Bus Stand Bahawalpur, and Gulberg Road Model Town .

Officials of the Municipal Corporation and Public Health Engineering Department were also present on this occasion.

Thee commissioner said that all possible measures would be taken to improve the 40-year-old expired sewage system in Bahawalpur.

He said that war-footing measures were being taken to restore the sewage system.

In this regard, the leaves of the officers and staff of the Municipal Corporation have been canceled and they are active in the field.

He further said that the problems of the sewage system would be permanently resolved. He said that the maintenance of the sewerage system should be fixed at different places and the sewerage system should be restored immediately so that the citizens can get relief.