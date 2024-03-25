Commissioner for immediate renovation work to revive glory of historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Monday issued instructions to relevant quarters to immediately start the second phase of Peshawar Uplift Program in Qissa Khawani Bazaar to restore its past glory.

Presiding over an important meeting, he recommended installing uniform sized signboards on the pattern of Saddar bazaar and banning display of goods outside the shops on footpaths, adding that the renovation and repairing should be done in the way that the historic design of the buildings might not be affected.

He also emphasized to restrict traffic from entering the bazaar and making it pedestrian specific.

The meeting was attended by SP Traffic Peshawar, Project Engineer Peshawar Uplift Program, Director East Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, business leaders of Qissa Khawani Bazaar and other relevant officials.

In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, the meeting discussed various proposals regarding the renovation of the historic Qissa Khawani bazaar and decided a major operation against encroachments on emergency basis within 24 hours.

The meeting decided to rebuild dilapidated sidewalks in a modern style and appoint a permanent municipal official to keep a check on loading and unloading in the bazaar during the day.