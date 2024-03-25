- Home
- Pakistan
- Commissioner for immediate renovation work to revive glory of historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar
Commissioner For Immediate Renovation Work To Revive Glory Of Historic Qissa Khawani Bazaar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Monday issued instructions to relevant quarters to immediately start the second phase of Peshawar Uplift Program in Qissa Khawani Bazaar to restore its past glory.
Presiding over an important meeting, he recommended installing uniform sized signboards on the pattern of Saddar bazaar and banning display of goods outside the shops on footpaths, adding that the renovation and repairing should be done in the way that the historic design of the buildings might not be affected.
He also emphasized to restrict traffic from entering the bazaar and making it pedestrian specific.
The meeting was attended by SP Traffic Peshawar, Project Engineer Peshawar Uplift Program, Director East Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar, business leaders of Qissa Khawani Bazaar and other relevant officials.
In the light of the instructions of the provincial government, the meeting discussed various proposals regarding the renovation of the historic Qissa Khawani bazaar and decided a major operation against encroachments on emergency basis within 24 hours.
The meeting decided to rebuild dilapidated sidewalks in a modern style and appoint a permanent municipal official to keep a check on loading and unloading in the bazaar during the day.
Recent Stories
Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy
E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions
Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..
Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute
Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail
Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana
PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow
Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series
Hindu community celebrates Holi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib disposes of 193,028 complaints in 202342 seconds ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal inaugurates work on development schemes at Narowal University45 seconds ago
-
Six cases sent to Drug Court for trial51 seconds ago
-
FBR to Launch Tajir Dost Scheme for Small Traders, Shopkeepers11 minutes ago
-
Punjab extends scholarship application deadline for non-Muslim students11 minutes ago
-
PPP KP President condoles over demise of Sana Ullah Miankhel11 minutes ago
-
Five booked over power pilferage21 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi greets Hindu community on Holi21 minutes ago
-
CM’s aide takes notice of violence against woman21 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers warned against overcharging in Tank21 minutes ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy21 minutes ago
-
UAF Vice Chancellor recipient of Hilal-I-Imtiaz31 minutes ago