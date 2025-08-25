Commissioner for immediate repair of rain-damaged roads in city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday issued directives for urgent repair of roads damaged by recent rains across the city.

The Commissioner visited several areas of District South, East, and Malir along with Deputy Commissioners and senior officials of municipal and development departments to review the condition of rain-affected roads.

During the visit, he instructed the Deputy Commissioners to prioritize the repair of potholes and damaged roads in coordination with relevant authorities, stressing that such damages must not cause accidents or hardships for commuters.

Taking notice of the dilapidated condition of Jahangir Road, where traffic flow and residents face serious difficulties due to large potholes, Commissioner Naqvi directed Deputy Commissioner East, Abrar Jaffar, to ensure that repair work begins within the next 24 hours.

The Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, Deputy Commissioner East Abrar Jaffar, Deputy Commissioner Malir Saleemullah Odho, Municipal Commissioner KMC Afzal Zaidi, DIG Traffic, Managing Director Solid Waste Management board Tariq Nizamani, DG Technical KMC Tariq Mughal, and Director Development Commissioner Office Naseem Bhutto.

During his inspection, Commissioner Naqvi visited Shaheen Complex, II Chundrigar Road, Burns Road, urdu Bazaar, Ranchore Lines in District South; Airport Sub-Division, Model Colony, Quaidabad in District Malir; and Soldier Bazaar, Guru Mandir, Jahangir Road, Martin Road, Jail Chowrangi, Samama, and University Road in District East. He reviewed problems caused by potholes, sewerage leakages, and ongoing development projects affecting traffic and daily life.

At Model Colony, he expressed concern over difficulties caused by the installation of new sewerage lines by the Water Corporation and directed officials to expedite the work on priority basis. He also took notice of the foul smell and unhygienic conditions caused by garbage under Quaidabad Bridge and ordered the Solid Waste Management Board to immediately clear the site and ensure daily disposal of garbage.

During his visit to University Road, Commissioner Naqvi reviewed the alternate routes created for the Red Line BRT project and instructed authorities to improve them. He emphasized prompt repair of potholes at Samama and directed the Water Corporation to fix sewerage lines and restore the road infrastructure.