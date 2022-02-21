UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Immediate Resolution Of Problems Of Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Commissioner for immediate resolution of problems of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Monday said problems of Hyderabad will be resolved on immediate basis as it was left unresolved due to incompetence of the concerned departments.

Speaking to media persons at the tea party hosted in his honour by Hyderabad press club, the Commissioner said he paid visits of the seven districts within 20 days after assuming office and reviewed problems of the masses and asked DCs concerned for resolving issues on immediate basis.

He said that it was the responsibility of the market committees to regulate the prices of flour, vegetables, fruits and other food items, adding that cattle pens built on canals should be removed immediately.

Memon said that Hyderabad is his own city and he had issued instructions to the DC, HMC administrator and WASA officials for resolution of people's problems on priority basis.

Replying to a question, the Commissioner said that there was no shortage of funds and failure to solve the problems of the people was incompetence of the concerned agencies.

He said that non-payment of salaries to WASA employees was an internal problem of WASA as the government was paying full funds to the company.

He said that the sewerage system of Hyderabad was outdated and a letter would be written to the government for its replacement.

The Commissioner said that Wadhu Wah should be restored to its original form and he would do his utmost in this regard.

He said that due to cattle pens on Phuleli, Akram Wah and Panyari canal, waste was flowing in these canals due to which citizens were getting contaminated water.

He directed concerned authorities for removal of cattle pens from canals so that people could be provided clean water for their use.

On the occasion, HPC office bearers presented traditional gifts of Ajrak and Topi to the distinguished guest.

