Open Menu

Commissioner For Immediate Steps To Activate Dental College, Bone Marrow Transplant Centers

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner for immediate steps to activate dental college, bone marrow transplant centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen chaired a meeting held at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and directed that measures be taken to upgrade the Thalassemia Center and address the shortage of staff.

She said that immediate steps should be taken to activate the Dental College Bahawalpur and Bone Marrow Transplant Centers. During the meeting, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Sophia Farrukh and the Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aamir Bukhari provided detailed briefings about their respective institutions. The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Dr Tanveer Shah, Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center, and other senior officials.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen instructed that the installation of necessary machinery in the operating theaters be completed immediately and that doctors and paramedical staff should work with a national spirit to provide health facilities to the public. The Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur reported that there are 1,662 MBBS and 473 postgraduate students enrolled at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, and that Bahawal Victoria Hospital has 1,609 beds, Sir Sadiq Abassi Hospital has 410 beds, the Cardiac Institute has 150 beds, the Kidney Center Bahawalpur has 150 beds, and Jubilee Family Hospital has 70 beds available for treatment.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Shei ..

Imran Khan kept in death cell at Adiala jail: Sheikh Waqas Akram

16 minutes ago
 Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” ..

Congress spokesperson calls Rohit Sharma “Fat” after early dismissal

43 minutes ago
 Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Sch ..

Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI programme, Schneider Electric partner to sca ..

57 minutes ago
 Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Cror ..

Tamannaah Bhatia denies involvement in ₹2.4 Crore Crypto fraud case

59 minutes ago
 Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar spar ..

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

MBZUAI launches first undergraduate AI programme

1 hour ago
Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

Emirates launches 3 new destinations in Asia

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT ..

Dubai International Chamber supports TouchForce IT Solutions’ expansion into N ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôm ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Juan Ayuso wins Faun Drôme Classic

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students

3 hours ago
 Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champion ..

Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 bi ..

Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan