Commissioner for immediate steps to activate dental college, bone marrow transplant centers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen chaired a meeting held at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur and directed that measures be taken to upgrade the Thalassemia Center and address the shortage of staff.

She said that immediate steps should be taken to activate the Dental College Bahawalpur and Bone Marrow Transplant Centers. During the meeting, Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur Dr Sophia Farrukh and the Medical Superintendent of Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aamir Bukhari provided detailed briefings about their respective institutions. The meeting was attended by Director Health Services Dr Tanveer Shah, Medical Superintendent Cardiac Center, and other senior officials.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen instructed that the installation of necessary machinery in the operating theaters be completed immediately and that doctors and paramedical staff should work with a national spirit to provide health facilities to the public. The Principal of Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur reported that there are 1,662 MBBS and 473 postgraduate students enrolled at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur, and that Bahawal Victoria Hospital has 1,609 beds, Sir Sadiq Abassi Hospital has 410 beds, the Cardiac Institute has 150 beds, the Kidney Center Bahawalpur has 150 beds, and Jubilee Family Hospital has 70 beds available for treatment.