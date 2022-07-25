UrduPoint.com

Commissioner For Implementation Of Corona SOPs During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed to implement Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during meetings, processions and majalis of Muharram-ul-Harram, in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud directed to implement Corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) during meetings, processions and majalis of Muharram-ul-Harram, in letter and spirit.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding maintenance of law and order during Muharram-ul-Harram and arrangements for meetings, processions and majalis.

Besides, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Ijaz Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shafiullah Khan, Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, Director General (DG) Capital Metropolitan and officers of Rescue 1122, Health Department, Water Supply & Sanitation Programme (WSSP) the administrative officers of other concerned organizations also attended the meeting.

The Commissioner directed unified security and administrative arrangements for the meetings, processions and sittings of all schools of thoughts.

Similarly, the administration was also directed to take the trading community into confidence regarding closure of bazaars and installation of CCTV cameras and sodium street lights for the surveillance of all meetings and processions.

Furthermore, the Commissioner also sought the Names of focal persons from all departments and ensure their attendance in the control room.

He also directed making contacts with all schools of thoughts for maintaining religious harmony during Muharram.

During the meeting, CCPO and Deputy Commissioner Peshawar gave detailed briefing regarding arrangements and preparations made so far.

In light of briefings, the Commissioner directed the utilization of all available resources for maintenance of peace during Muharram-ul-Harram and also directed concerned agencies to ensuring performing their professional responsibilities with full responsibilities and further strengthening of mutual coordination.

