Commissioner for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry Monday directed all the officers of the division to adopt zero-tolerance against violation of COVID-19 SOPs and take strict action those who do not wear masks at public places.

He said that Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other officers had been instructed to make sure that SOPs for coronavirus were implemented in true letter and spirit in order to keep masses safe from the deadly virus.

He said the facility of washing hands at all public places must be made available and people should be told to wear masks and gloves when visiting those places.

The commissioner said that officers should also make sure that social distancing was observed at public places and people should not assemble in the shape of crowd. He said that situation of COVID-19 has worsened during last one week and we need to be extra careful in this regard.